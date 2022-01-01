BOXPALAOOZA
Kind of like lollapalooza but better. This workout is ALL shadowboxing. Think combo builds, movement, speed, power, defense, and reactions. Walk away feeling like a champ!
TOTAL BODY KNOCKOUT
A full body workout that combines the skills and drills of boxing with strength moves for the ULTIMATE sweat + shred. (Weighted and bodyweight both offered)
PUNCH HARDER
A strength training workout featuring weighted dynamic and compound moments to make you stronger and complement your boxing moves IE increase the power on that knockout punch.
JUMP IN THE RING
No punches, no weights... bodyweight conditioning designed to build stamina and endurance. HIIT and MetCon style to burn calories and get your heart rate raising the roof!
GOING THE DISTANCE
Audio guided interval and HIIT style runs programmed for you to take it to the streets or the treadmill to get your cardio game on.
BOX + SCULPT
A low impact, high intensity, muscle quivering, workout to build strong lean muscles AKA toning meets cardio ---A mix of cardio boxing and pilates inspired moves.
MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS
Each membership includes:
+ Instant access to 300+ on-demand workouts
+ Curated challenges to SEE & FEEL results
+ Workout schedules
+ Access to a private group to connect and get support from the STRONG community
+ Erika, in your corner of the ring— providing endless encouragement and support
MEET ERIKA
A former WWE Diva turned founding team member of Rumble, one of the world’s leading group fitness studios, and NOW your virtual coach— in your corner of the ring! Erika designs each workout to tap into your physical and mental strength aka achieve a champion mindset AND a knockout body. Her contagious, unstoppable energy and her “love to hate her” teaching style will leave you feeling accomplished, powerful, and STRONG AF after every workout!